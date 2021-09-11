https://redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2021/09/11/somebody-paid-3-7-million-cash-for-ca-gov-newsoms-estate-but-who-n433485
About The Author
Related Posts
Texas Supreme Court Tells Texas Democrats To Shove It After They Demanded To Get Paid for Not Doing Their Jobs
August 10, 2021
Legally Blind: 'White Fragility' Author Reveals She Didn't Know She Was White 'Til She Was 34
August 3, 2021
Sick: Texas Clinic's 'Race' to Perform as Many Abortions as Possible Before Six-Week Abortion Ban Went Into Effect
September 3, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy