https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/11/stephen-king-admits-being-wrong-about-florida-single-day-covid-death-toll-but/

Yesterday, author Stephen King tweeted that there were “1200 dead of COVID yesterday in Florida.” The tweet got about 24,000 retweets and over 80,000 likes. In a now-deleted tweet, Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding called it “the most terrifying thing Stephen King has ever written.” And like so much of King’s previous work, it was also fiction. King finally acknowledged the “error”:

There’s that word!

That’s the one.

He did, and that was the problem.

King also hasn’t yet regretted the error enough to delete the original tweet:

Still no “contains misinformation” flag from Twitter? How totally unsurprising…

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...