https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/11/stephen-king-admits-being-wrong-about-florida-single-day-covid-death-toll-but/

Yesterday, author Stephen King tweeted that there were “1200 dead of COVID yesterday in Florida.” The tweet got about 24,000 retweets and over 80,000 likes. In a now-deleted tweet, Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding called it “the most terrifying thing Stephen King has ever written.” And like so much of King’s previous work, it was also fiction. King finally acknowledged the “error”:

I’m wrong about the number of deaths in Florida due to COVID. Not 1200 in one day but over the course of one week, possibly more. I regret the error, but regret the DeSantis crew’s failure to come to grips with the COVID virus even more. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 11, 2021

There’s that word!

That’s the one.

He did, and that was the problem.

King also hasn’t yet regretted the error enough to delete the original tweet:

1200 dead of COVID yesterday in Florida.

Not the total for a week or a month, but ONE SINGLE DAY. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 10, 2021

Still no “contains misinformation” flag from Twitter? How totally unsurprising…

He admitted to spreading COVID misinformation, yet the original tweet is still up. Why won’t @Twitter lock his account until he deletes it? (Rhetorical question: we know why) https://t.co/RD2BvcgcIn — Is This Heaven? (@no_its_iowa) September 11, 2021

But I will leave the original tweet up because it’s got a heck of a lot of likes and retweets! https://t.co/gG1LXtV25U — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 11, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

