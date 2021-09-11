https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/09/11/tara-reade-allegedly-removed-from-times-up-report-by-la-times-the-truth-is-coming-joe-biden-1132896/

The Los Angeles Times allegedly scrubbed a report concerning the upheaval within the feminist group Time’s Up, appearing to have removed the name of Biden sexual assault accuser Tara Reade as well as the accusation that former group leader Hilary Rosen tried to discredit her.

Saturday, the paper published an article about the implosion and subsequent resignation of the group’s leadership following the exposure of their support for now ex-Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo while he was being accused of sexual harassment by numerous women. Rosen, a CNN contributor, was among those who resigned.

“To mark the establishment of a new Time’s Up, the organization will have a new and reconstituted board,” the statement from the group said. “To that end, the members of the existing board will be stepping aside over the next 30 days, giving our CEO the ability to refocus the organization’s leadership to suit its mission and needs.”

The Los Angeles Times report originally contained the allegation that Rosen tried to secretly “discredit” Reade. That charge was made by Reade and her supporters. The reference to Reade disappeared the next day with no hint at why from the editor.

“Supporters of Tara Reade, who alleged that President Biden harassed her in 1993, have claimed that Rosen worked behind the scenes to discredit Reade and other women who have accused powerful Democratic men of wrongdoing,” the Times originally reported, according to the internet’s Wayback Machine.

Why @latimes did you protect Joe Biden and Hilary Rosen ? Why do a stealth edit?why don’t you ask me?

The truth is coming Joe Biden. Thank you @JosephWulfsohn https://t.co/I0bo5s1Yo8 — Tara Reade 🦋 (@ReadeAlexandra) September 11, 2021

In place of the assertion against Rosen, a different much less stinging paragraph was inserted that read, “Some have criticized the involvement of Rosen, who is vice-chair of the powerful Washington, D.C., public relations firm SKDKnickerbocker and a high-profile Democratic operative. Rosen declined to comment.”

Reade stated that Rosen had contacted Law & Crime, which is a digital news outlet, concerning a March 2020 report that they had written a few days following her assault allegation against Biden. The report ostensibly listed financial transactions between SKDKnickerbocker and the Biden campaign during the 2019-2020 presidential election. Reade asked SKDKnickerbocker for financial aid during that time period but was rebuffed.

No apology @TinaTchen ?

The pain @TIMESUPNOW & @TIMESUPLDF & harm you all caused myself & other survivors violating our trust & supporting the powerful men who abused us.

My life was destroyed coming forward about Biden by Anita Dunn’ s SKD PR firm You all are complicit to rape https://t.co/oUIxJnPbbd — Tara Reade 🦋 (@ReadeAlexandra) August 26, 2021

She asserts that Rosen called Law & Crime’s Colin Kalmbacher, who wrote the report, to review the post “line by line.” Rosen allegedly urged him to not “lift” or “elevate” Reade in any further reporting. The media outlet went on to publish several other pieces on Reade.

Fox News spoke with Law & Crime editor-in-chief Rachel Stockman. She confirmed that Rosen “did reach out to our editor to discuss and critique our coverage,” but defensively asserted, “Not a word was changed or altered as a result of that conversation.” They would not disclose the details of their discussion with Rosen.

Rosen has been in the headlines due to her alleged involvement in protecting Cuomo when Time’s Up decided not to issue a statement in response to accusations made by former aide, Lindsey Boylan.

Rosen is said to have been concerned about the negative blowback that would result by giving Fox News “a headline to run all day.” She reportedly told The Washington Post that she believes “serious allegations of sexual harassment should not be politicized.”

(Video Credit: The Hill)

Reade has been very forthcoming and vocal in her accusations of sexual assault by Biden. She wrote “Left Out: When the Truth Doesn’t Fit In,” concerning what it was like to come forward against him. Reade was one of eight women who accused Biden in 2019 of inappropriate behavior.

The former Biden staffer revealed the details of the alleged sexual assault on “The Katie Halper Show.” Biden has denied her claims repeatedly.

Before going public with her allegations, Reade had asked for help from the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. She reportedly asked for assistance in January 2020 to help defray the costs for legal and public relations fees. She was given attorney referrals but was denied funding. The group cited concerns that helping her could affect its nonprofit 501(c)(3) status as her accusation was against a politician actively running for office.

The Los Angeles Times has yet to explain the change in their reporting or justify it in any way.

Reade is also threatening to take legal action against The Washington Post concerning a report that stated, “Biden denied Reade’s allegations, which were not corroborated after reporters dug into them.”

“To say there was no corroboration and to dismiss me and erase me, that was bias. And I think they need to be called out for their bias,” Reade said in an interview with Fox News.

It seems the Los Angeles Times has some explaining to do:

What a despicable lack of journalistic ethics, @latimes. You owe @ReadeAlexandra an interview and an article of her own. — JillKlausen (@_AbolishPolice_) September 11, 2021

They’re bought out by the man behind the curtain. — Violet (@Deborahhig) September 11, 2021

What does Rosen say other than? “ I’m a traitor to women everywhere & a coward. So,of course I lied & tried to cover my tracks just like we did for the original scumbag abusers”🤷‍♀️ I’m guessing crickets till she rots away from her corrupt core. — kathiehopler (@HoplerKathleen) September 11, 2021

@TuckerCarlson or @seanhannity have a one on one with this real victim, survivor, hero to many women and men. Allow her voice to be heard, please. She is worthy. — Maya💋 (@Bitcoin100k2022) September 11, 2021

Bout F#€king time. Even though it’s too little,too late I’ll take it. Pigs in power MUST be exposed & held accountable for abusing people. As it stands were Shit on morals,ethics Basic decency is in the toilet,thanks to traitorous pigs covering up,so”MEN”like Joe can fail up🤮 — kathiehopler (@HoplerKathleen) September 11, 2021

