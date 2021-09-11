https://justthenews.com/government/security/entire-police-force-small-town-missouri-have-all-resigned?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The police chief and the entire police force of Kimberling City, Missouri have resigned, leaving the city of approximately 2,500 people without any police protection.

Reasons range from the pay rate to not having the proper tools, to having no police clerk and better opportunities elsewhere, according to Fox News.

“It will be a struggle to fill the police department back up with qualified officers, but hopefully they can start working on that soon and get that accomplished,” Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said of the resignations.

Police Chief Craig Alexander was first to announce his resignation, on August 23, saying that he wanted a chance to better himself and that he had accepted another position in Branson West, a town about six miles down the road.

“I didn’t know there were that many openings in Branson West because we didn’t see an advertisement for police,” Kimberling City Mayor Bob Fritz said. Besides Alexander, another officer also took a job in Branson West. There were a total of five police officers who resigned, including the chief, according to KY3.

The mayor said the resignations were “unexpected and the short notice disappointing.”

Keeping police officers has been difficult in large cities like New York and Minneapolis, as well as small towns across the country. Fox News cites rising crime while politicians and activists have been calling for police departments to be defunded.

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office will handle police related calls for the time being.

