https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2021/09/11/this-is-why-we-recall-because-gavin-newsom-forces-homelessness-while-enabling-the-chronically-homeless-n441488
About The Author
Related Posts
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Defies Biden, Picks Up Where Trump Left Off On the Border Wall
June 11, 2021
A Trans Athlete Is Allowed to Compete as Female but an Actual Woman Olympian Is Disqualified for Natural Testosterone
August 2, 2021
Now Suddenly, Biden Isn't Going Back on Vacation in Delaware
August 21, 2021
CODE RED COMICS: Bewitched
June 20, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy