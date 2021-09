https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/thousands-pay-tribute-to-fallen-marine-mile-long-parade-of-vehicles/

Welcome home Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz. may your service and sacrifice never be forgotten.

The highway was lined from St. Louis Airport to the funeral home in St. Charles as the body of Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20 who died in a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan was escorted home.