Former President Donald Trump slammed Democrat President Joe Biden in a statement on Saturday over his highly controversial pullout from Afghanistan, which left 13 U.S. soldiers dead and numerous Americans left behind.

“For the great people of our Country, this is very a sad day,” Trump’s statement began. “September 11th represents great sorrow for our Country. Many things were displayed that day, including most importantly the bravery of our police, fire, and first responders of every kind. The job they did was truly unbelievable. We love them, and we thank them.”

The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks takes on even more meaning this year because of Biden’s chaotic and disastrous pullout from Afghanistan. The Biden administration originally set September 11 as the deadline for when U.S. forces would be out of the country before changing the deadline to August 31. Biden’s pullout from the country was marked by disturbing images and events, including people trying to jump on moving airplanes, falling out of airplanes, 13 U.S. soldiers being murdered in a terrorist attack, hundreds of Americans being left behind after the U.S. Military pulled out, and a seemingly innocent family being killed in a drone strike.

“It is also a sad time for the way our war on those that did such harm to our Country ended last week,” Trump’s statement continued. “The loss of 13 great warriors and the many more who were wounded should never have happened. Overall, 250 people were killed in Afghanistan last week and so many more were seriously injured.”

Trump highlighted the billions of dollars worth of military equipment that the Taliban seized as a result of the Afghan military collapsing, which happened because, according to The Wall Street Journal, the U.S. pulled its air support.

“The leader of our Country was made to look like a fool and that can never be allowed to happen,” Trump continued. “It was caused by bad planning, incredible weakness, and leaders who truly didn’t understand what was happening. This is the 20th year of this war and should have been a year of victory, honor, and strength. Instead, Joe Biden and his inept administration surrendered in defeat.”

“We will live on, but sadly our Country will be wounded for a long period of time,” Trump’s statement concluded. “We will struggle to recover from the embarrassment this incompetence has caused. Do not fear, however. America will be made great again!”

Following the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport, Biden was later photographed repeatedly checking his watch at the dignified transfer of the soldier’s bodies after they returned home and has faced numerous calls to resign or to be impeached. Biden has subsequently seen his approval ratings sink down into the 30s, with only about a quarter of the country believing that the U.S. is headed in the right direction.

In a separate statement, Trump again hit Biden over a report from The New York Times on Friday that said that the Biden administration killed a family in Kabul during a drone strike. Chris Cobb-Smith, a British Army veteran and security consultant, told The Times that the report “seriously questions the credibility of the intelligence or technology utilized to determine this was a legitimate target.”

“They did this strike quickly, in order to show they are tough,” Trump said. “Instead, they killed an [aid worker for a U.S.-based organization] and many children. This is what happens when you have grossly incompetent people at the helm. The Afghanistan tragedy will further mark what should have been an honorable and dignified September 11th. The Administration’s surrender will go down in infamy.”

