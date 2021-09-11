https://nypost.com/2021/09/11/trump-makes-surprise-visit-to-new-york-police-and-firefighters/

Former President Trump made a surprise visit with New York City police and firefighters Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

In remarks to assembled guests, the former president sharply rebuked President Biden and the US pullout from Afghanistan.

“It was gross incompetence and I hate to talk about it on this day,” Trump said.

Trump praised New York’s Finest, telling the crowd, “if they let you do your job you wouldn’t have crime in New York!”

As some in the crowd nodded their heads, The Donald jokingly warned them to “just stand and just be perfect.”

Former President Donald Trump visited the NYPD’s 17th Precinct on Sept. 11, 2021. Jill Colvin/AP

Trump signs the stationhouse’s log book.

Trump wrote “I love you all!” in the logbook.

“Don’t nod, because if you do nod, you’ll get in trouble, OK?”

Then someone asked if Trump would consider running for mayor of New York City.

“I would love that! I’d say, ‘Fellas good luck, go to town,” before apparently referencing an uptick in violence in the five boroughs. “It’s hurting our city very badly.”

He squeezed in for a photo with the crowd, earning another round of laughs when he quipped, apparently in reference to COVID-19, “I’m not catching anything from you. If I do, I’ll come back and blame you!”

He also signed the stationhouse log book, writing, “I love you all!”

Trump also visited the FDNY’s Ladder 2 company on Saturday. Brian Prahl/MEGA

Trump made a surprise visit with New York City police and firemen Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Peter Ortega

Trump left the NYPD’s 17th Precinct in midtown just after 1:40 pm. He exited to cheers and applause, with one well-wisher screaming, “Thank you for keeping us safe.”

“I’ve been given so much support by the people who do what you do,” Trump told the friendly audience. “We love the blue. I’ll say it loud. You know, you’re not supposed to say that. We love the blue.”

Officers lined up outside the stationhouse in formation to greet the former President. Trump shook hands and posed for photos before walking next door to Ladder Co. 2, where he also signed autographs.

