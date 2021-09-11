https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-makes-surprise-visit-to-nypd-and-fdny-on-9-11-anniversary-hints-2024-presidential-run_3993017.html

Former President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) and New York City Police Department (NYPD) on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11.

“It’s a sad day, it’s a very sad day for a lot of reasons,” Trump told reporters.

He went on to criticize President Joe Biden’s pullout from Afghanistan, saying that it hasn’t been covered properly by the media and that he felt it was very disappointing.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, along with former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were at ground zero the same day, commemorating the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“I grew up with you. You are New York’s finest. You’re incredible people,” Trump told police and firefighters.

He then said that he appreciated the New York city police having endorsed him.

“First time they ever endorsed a candidate, they told me,” Trump said, “for president.”

An NYPD officer then asked him if he planned to run for president in 2024.

“Oh, that’s a tough question,” he answered, amid some laughter.

“Actually for me it’s an easy question. I know what I’m going to do, but we’re not supposed to be talking about it yet, from the standpoint of campaign finance laws, which frankly are ridiculous,” Trump said.

“But I think you’re gonna be happy, let me put it that way,” he added.

Trump left the NYPD’s 17th Precinct early afternoon, amid cheers and applause, signing some autographs, and waving to the public.

“We love the blue. I’ll say it loud. We’re not supposed to say it, we love the blue!” Trump said, while several voices could be heard responding, “We love you!”

Enrico Trigoso Reporter Enrico Trigoso is an Epoch Times reporter focusing on the NYC area.

