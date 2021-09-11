https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-donald-trump-makes-surprise-visit-to-nypd-and-fdny-on-20th-anniversary-of-9-11?utm_campaign=64487



On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, former President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to the New York City Police Department and New York City Fire Department, homes of the first responders who risked their lives to save numerous Americans on that fateful day two decades ago.

“We’re not supposed to say it, but I’ll say it,” Trump said to the New York City police officers and the fire fighters gathered. “We love the Blue!” The crowd erupted into pro-police chants, supporting Trump’s appearance.

Trump was greeted by first responders at Ground Zero and roaring applause.

Trump had also released a video honoring the Americans who died on 9/11, while slamming President Joe Biden’s mishandling of the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. “This is a very sad day. Sept. 11 represents great sorrow for our country. Many things were displayed that day, including most importantly the bravery of our police, fire and first responders of every kind. The job they did was truly unbelievable. We love them and we thank them,” the former commander-in-chief said in a video message Saturday.

He pivoted, launching into an attack on Biden, who “was made to look like a fool” during the complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan last month.

“It is also a sad time for the way our war on those that did such harm to our country ended last week. The loss of 13 great warriors and the many more who were wounded, should never have happened,” Trump said, referring to the 13 US service members who were killed in Kabul on Aug. 26. “We had $85 billion of the finest and most sophisticated military equipment, taken from us without even a shot being fired. The leader of our country was made to look like a fool.”

Trump blasted the Biden administration for implementing “bad planning” and displaying “incredible weakness” during the disastrous withdrawal because the presidency’s leaders “truly didn’t understand what was happening.”

“This is the 20th year of this war, and should have been a year of victory and honor, and strength. Instead, Joe Biden and his inept administration surrendered in defeat. We will live on, but sadly our country will be wounded for a long period of time. We will struggle to recover from the embarrassment this incompetence has caused. Do not fear, however, America will be made great again,” he said.

Trump’s message comes as the Biden administration continues to face intense scrutiny for its foreign policies, including after a bombshell New York Times report released Friday that casted doubt on the White House’s claims, suggesting a drone strike against a suspected terrorist in Afghanistan during the withdrawal from Kabul may have killed a man who was not a threat to the United States.

