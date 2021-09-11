https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/trump-20th-anniversary-9-11-america-will-made-great/

Trump released a video message on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Trump honored the first responders who risked their lives saving people on that day saying that America “loves them and thank them.”

He also honored the 13 brave US service members who died in Kabul.

Trump said that the killing of these 13 service members should have never happened and that ‘the leader of our country was made to look like a fool.”

TRENDING: Full VIDEO: The Gateway Pundit Interviews President Donald Trump (Updated)

He blasted Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and called out Biden for leaving billions of military weaponry behind.

He said that the end of the war should’ve been a time of “victory, honor, and strength” but thanks to the Biden administration the US “surrendered in defeat.”

Trump ended it by telling Americans not to fear because “America will be made great again.”

WATCH:

JUST IN – Trump speaks on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11.pic.twitter.com/81rcA2vyGm — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 11, 2021

Biden is not speaking at any 9/11 memorials tomorrow.

The White House is only releasing a pre-produced video.

The Gateway Pundit reported:

Joe Biden will not speak at any of the 9-11 Memorials on Saturday on the 20th Anniversary of the attacks on America. His handlers decided against it. They’re terrified of the likely response to this monster who left Americans abandoned in Afghanistan. Maybe they’re worried about the chants that might start up?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

