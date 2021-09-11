https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/571833-trump-says-its-an-easy-question-whether-hell-run-again

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpTo infinity and beyond: What will it take to create a diverse and representative judiciary? Biden seeks to rebound from brutal August Mary Trump blasts uncle’s plans to provide commentary on boxing match on 9/11 anniversary: ‘Disgraceful’ MORE said it is an “easy question” whether he’ll run for office again while declining to share his decision on launching a 2024 presidential bid.

“Actually, for me, it’s an easy question. I know what I’m going to do,” Trump said Saturday in response to a question on if he’ll run again while visiting police officers in New York on the anniversary of 9/11.

The former president, who told Fox News’s Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityLawmakers push to award Congressional Gold Medal to fallen service members Ominous warnings from Afghanistan’s last men standing Father of Marine killed in Kabul blast says meeting with Biden ‘didn’t go well’ MORE back in July that he has made a decision about whether he’ll run in 2024, added Saturday that he can’t share his decision yet due to campaign finance laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think you’re going to be happy,” he added, repeating a line he’s used before.

It is not clear when the former president will announce whether he’ll seek a third White House bid, previously saying it could be after the 2022 midterm elections.

Trump visited officers at the New York City Police Department station but was not expected to attend 9/11 ceremonies at the memorial sites on Saturday. President Biden Joe BidenPoll: Voters split on whether they believe Biden was trying to score political points with Afghanistan withdrawal Kansas approves using M in federal funds to increase nurses’ pay To infinity and beyond: What will it take to create a diverse and representative judiciary? MORE, former President George W. Bush and others visited 9/11 memorials earlier in the day.

In a video shared earlier Saturday marking the 9/11 anniversary, Trump focused on condemning the Biden administration for its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Do not fear, however. America will be made great again,” Trump said at the end of the video.

Trump added during his visit that he “hates to talk about” the Afghanistan withdrawal on 9/11 but argued that more people should have talked about it in their 9/11 speeches.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

