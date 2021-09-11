https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/alex-christy/2021/09/11/vile-msnbc-historian-honor-911-heroes-fighting-back-against-gop

Never let the marking of a dark historical day go to waste, right? On Friday’s edition of The 11th Hour, MSNBC’s resident partisan hack historian Michael Beschloss declared that we should remember the heroes of 9/11 and honor their memory by fighting back against GOP efforts to suppress the vote and possible attempts to steal congressional seats.

It all began with guest host Chris Jansing asking an appropriate enough question, “What’s the importance, Michael, of marking these moments of history, of preserving these stories? And frankly, bringing people together around them?”

Instead of giving the appropriate answer of never forgetting or hailing the values of selfless sacrifice, Beschloss went political, “Because all of us should be able to unite around the idea that we’re saving our democracy. That’s what those people were doing, those heroes were doing on Flight 93 and elsewhere 20 years ago tomorrow. Our democracy tonight is as much in danger, I think, as it was in 1860 before the Civil War and in 1940 before Pearl Harbor.”

As if that hyperbole was not bad enough, he then elaborated, “The right to vote is being taken away from people in various states. The legitimacy of elections is being undermined. We could be in a situation where the congressional election next year, in which certain people are elected to congress who are deprived of taking office, and the same thing even when a president is elected in 2024. That’s enormously dangerous.”

The right to vote is not being taken away and Beschloss is among those undermining the legitimacy of elections by saying that it is. It is also unlikely that when he warns of congressional seats being stolen, that he is referring to the efforts to unseat Iowa GOP Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks that ultimately failed. He concluded by again comparing his partisan agenda to those gave their lives to save others, “We need to follow in footsteps of those heroes.”

No, MSNBC talking heads and their fellow partisan travelers are not analogous to 9/11 heroes. Not even close.

