We get it — Joe Biden’s been in politics forever. On this, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Washington Post takes a look at Biden’s arc through the attacks themselves through the aftermath and to his role today. Look at it this way: on 9/11, he was an “ensemble player” as a member of the Senate; throughout the wars that followed, he found himself in the role of “best supporting actor” as Barack Obama’s vice president. And now, on the 20th anniversary and the withdrawal of troops (but not all Americans) from Afghanistan, he’s the “leading man.”

And he sucks at being a leading man.

As best supporting actor, Biden was the only one who said not to take the shot at Osama bin Laden.

