https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/11/washington-post-traces-bidens-arc-from-9-11-through-the-roles-of-best-supporting-actor-and-now-leading-man/

We get it — Joe Biden’s been in politics forever. On this, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Washington Post takes a look at Biden’s arc through the attacks themselves through the aftermath and to his role today. Look at it this way: on 9/11, he was an “ensemble player” as a member of the Senate; throughout the wars that followed, he found himself in the role of “best supporting actor” as Barack Obama’s vice president. And now, on the 20th anniversary and the withdrawal of troops (but not all Americans) from Afghanistan, he’s the “leading man.”

And he sucks at being a leading man.

Biden’s arc on 9/11 mirrors that of the average American — except that he’s always played a key role: Part of the ensemble (in the Senate), best supporting actor (as Vice President), and now as the leading man (as President). W @mviser + @agearan. https://t.co/43Ii9SANPt — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) September 11, 2021

That’s a very weird analogy. — Arizona (@EuphorbiaZ) September 11, 2021

Puke — Truth101 (@Tollygohome) September 11, 2021

🤮🤮🤮 — President Kamala Harris (parody) (@POTUSHarris47) September 11, 2021

Yes, you’re correct. An actor. And in every role, a bad one! — Sherry (@sherry_aiken) September 11, 2021

And after nearly 50 years, no accomplishments (Oscars, Golden Globes). — Kevin Tyson 🇺🇸 (@kevintyson76) September 11, 2021

Ashley you poor girl. — John G (@JohnG_Arch) September 11, 2021

Ashley Parker.. my goodness.. check yourself… seriously.. — Paulette🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@paulettemctwa) September 11, 2021

Sounds like you have a crush on him. What do you do for a living again? — Terry (@tkoch_a) September 11, 2021

So, how was the walk of shame after this tweet? — Eric H. (@ericinva) September 11, 2021

You are just laughable at this point. — Jonny Boy (@DOC7685) September 11, 2021

I am hoping that one day you understand that making insane analogies like this diminishes journalism. It is stretching and bending it all into a weird discourse so you think it sounds clever but it isn’t. Please do better. — All I want is a room somewhere (@Shaynalatka) September 11, 2021

Thanks for confirming that the Biden administration is one big Truman Show — Reggie B (@Rivers17fan) September 11, 2021

Where do you come up with this crap? Do you write this false shit just trying to make yourself feel good? — I_only_want_the_truth (@Ionlywantthetr1) September 11, 2021

What an ignorant flex. This is why the average American laughs at you all in the media. — ˙Ɔ sᴉɹɥƆ (@Chris_Y3MX) September 11, 2021

You should be sued for journalistic malpractice. Do you have blinders on? Are you tone deaf? Have you NO grasp for the obvious? Our world is on fire and you praise this derelict while he fans the flames. See if your cartoon department needs someone to wash their paint brushes. — Robert Kent (@RobertK34050108) September 11, 2021

“Best supporting actor?” “Leading man?” The delusion and detachment from reality here is strong. You may want to log off for a while and reflect on what you wrote. — SloaneRanger (@SloaneRanger10) September 11, 2021

Drivel. Have you actually looked at what’s happening right now in Afghanistan? You’re not just derelict in all journalistic duty & integrity, you’re complicit in covering up crimes of terrorists/US leaders inflicting unimaginable suffering on Afghans fighting for survival/freedom https://t.co/rfQrG19alu — Lara Logan (@laralogan) September 11, 2021

Name one correct decision he has while following that “arc”…Even his own people know he sucks and said it out loud — DemsRToastIn22 (@magaFTWdaily) September 11, 2021

As best supporting actor, Biden was the only one who said not to take the shot at Osama bin Laden.

Related:

Brian Stelter shares who were ‘the closest thing America had to national leaders on 9/11’ (just guess) https://t.co/Jq6WqjT1ah — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 11, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

