The entire football team of the Army Black Knights football team carried American flags as they ran onto the field on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 Islamic terrorist attacks, in their game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

WATCH:

The @ArmyWP_Football team takes the field in West Point. pic.twitter.com/BETPzhjHve — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 11, 2021

