https://americanconservativemovement.com/2021/09/11/were-less-safe-today-than-on-9-11/

It’s 20 years after 9/11, and you might be less safe than you were 20 years ago.

The Taliban—which were the people that really allowed 9/11 to happen, because they let al-Qaeda work in Afghanistan, they protected them—20 years later, they will be more powerful than when they started. That’s a gift, essentially, that President Joe Biden gave them by this chaotic withdrawal.

Biden thought it wouldn’t be ugly because [the administration] thought the Afghans would just let us walk away from the country. The irony was he couldn’t plan for it not being true. So the evacuation had to be a “no plan” plan because you’re saying, “I’m just going to get out and leave.”

It means you have no contingencies, you don’t plan with allies, you don’t get the interpreters out, you don’t process visas, you don’t do anything because you don’t want to signal you’re leaving. You just want to, you know, you just want to be gone the next morning.

Once the Taliban take advantage of that, then essentially your evacuation is completely at the mercy of what the Taliban will do. And, of course, it turned into a nightmare.

Now, I don’t want to say that washes away 20 years of war. It doesn’t. This is a new war on terror.

It could be every bit of a struggle as the past 20 years of war.

We were spending in Afghanistan, under Donald Trump, in a year, what we used to spend in a week. He didn’t think he was going to build a paradise in the Middle East. He just said, “Look, it is what it is. Let’s just make sure the Taliban can’t overrun it.”

I would be the last person to say that we did everything right. But I will say, we defeated transnational terrorism. And a month ago, it was actually the furthest thing from people’s mind as the global threat we have to worry about.

In six weeks, we let them back in the game. And that’s our fault. Our president made a really, really bad choice.

This is likely the most incompetent politician in modern history, backed by a team of experts who had eight years of almost unrelenting failure in foreign policy.

People voted for them. People trusted them. And what was that trust based on? They didn’t tweet mean. And you live with the consequences of the decisions that you make.

Foreign policy is just as important to you as it is to the guy in uniform or the foreign policy pundit on TV.

It does affect your pocketbook. It does affect your life. It does affect whether your children go to school. It does affect your neighborhood because it’s going to come back and it’s going to hurt you.

This is the lesson we learned on 9/11.

If we don’t think for ourselves and take these things seriously and just outsource it to somebody else, we have to live with the consequences. And if we get it wrong, the consequences are terrible.

You can look at where we are today and where we were 20 years ago and ask a very simple question: How could we squander everything that was done to make this country safer? And we made mistakes. How can we do better? I don’t care what your answer is.

This country will be way better off if we actually sat down and had that conversation rather than on Sept. 11 look at each other and say, “What are we going to do on Sept. 12?”

Image by David Z from Pixabay. Article cross-posted from Daily Signal.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

These truths need to be spread. As a conservative network of news outlets, we are swimming upstream against the forces of mainstream media. We are getting canceled across the board by Big Tech. We will continue to spread the truth to millions, but we desperately need help to spread the truth to a wider range of people. This is where you come in.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

