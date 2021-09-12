https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/a-tourist-from-london-just-came-off-the-plane-and-voted-in-california/

According to the Rumble video author, this occurred in 2016 in San Mateo County. The author also claims this footage has never been released before today. CFP has no way of verifying these claims, but the video is interesting.

TEXT FROM VIDEO AUTHOR

“This video took place in a San Mateo County, California polling station in 2016. It has never been released until now. It was a right place at the right time type of event. As I made my way to actually vote after checking in, I heard the polling station worker telling the gal in front of me a story about a guy who just got off a plane and decided he wanted to vote. And he was allowed to vote.”