https://magainstitute.com/a-public-service-announcement-for-all-us-patriots-just-in-case-youve-been-under-a-rock/

By Judson Miers

Good morning, friends, and welcome to the @#$% Show! My name is Judson Miers, and I am your host, guiding you through the ever-increasing tyranny of the 46th President of the United States.

In today’s installment, we’ll go through the latest terrifically unpopular vaccine mandate.

If you haven’t heard, on Thursday, September 9 of 2021, Joe Biden did a full-on flip-flop from his pre-election stance. Before the election, both he and Kamala Harris, the first female VP in history, stated that they would NOT trust a vaccine created during the Trump administration. Almost immediately after the election, he was videoed getting vaccinated. Earlier in 2021, he stated he would NOT be imposing either a federal masking or a vaccine mandate. Yesterday he did.

During a carefully scripted presser, he mandated that all Federal employees would be vaccinated along with private companies with 100 employees or more, using his authority with the Department of Labor. During his speech, he said “we’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin.”

Earlier in the year, Americans were told how safe the jab was. Then there were incentives offered, such as donuts and burgers and cash. Then it was our patriotic duty. Then there was pleading and misuse of Biblical Scripture. And now, it’s a federal mandate with penalties. Sounds an awful lot like the standard Socialist/Communist playbooks of the 20th Century, but maybe that’s just me.

At this point, there are a number of questions that come to mind:

1) If this is a health issue, why use the Department of Labor? What other vaccines are mandated by the Department of Labor as a condition of employment? What are the penalties for non-compliance?

2) With almost every EO affecting private business, there are immediate court challenges. At this point, there are over 20 states whose governors have publicly stated they will fight this mandate, which means lengthy and costly court battles for the administration.

3) The Nuremburg Protocols…During WWII, the Nazis performed forced medical procedures, including vaccinations, on those deemed as “undesirables” which included Jews, gypsies (that’s what they were called at the time), and others who refused to bow to the Nazi rule. After the war, the Allies set up a human rights court in Nuremburg to try the Nazis with crimes against humanity, among other charges. As a result, the Nuremburg Protocols were established, which emphatically prohibit ANY forced medical procedures, specifically calling out vaccines in among procedures listed. Does this administration simply NOT know these facts? I mean, Biden was certainly alive during this period of history, so he should be aware.

4) Despite what the MSM keeps trying to tell folks, the FDA has NOT fully approved ANY “jab.” Full testing and approval will not be available until the end of 2022, so there is another legal loophole which the opposition can take advantage of. If I didn’t know better, it would seem to me that the administration is extremely desperate for everyone to be jabbed before the Fall…desperate enough to open themselves up to easily winnable lawsuits, so this move doesn’t make any logical sense.

5) Who is this “we” he is referring to? Is this his administration? Is it the “royal we”? Is it someone else? Does Biden report to someone else? On it’s face, it may sound silly, but he refers to “getting into trouble” at the end of his speeches, a lot, so who has the power to order the President around?

Sorry, I don’t have more information and only have a TON of questions, but I have no insight into the inner workings of the administration, and it certainly is NOT following any sort of logic or reason this host can follow.

Tune in tomorrow for another installment of “Just Further Evidence the 25th Amendment is Needed to Stop Tyranny” or “Please Take a Nap, Grampy Sniffy”…Same time, same channel…And remember friends, this is a Constitutional Republic, if we can keep it….

