Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang has announced that he no longer identifies as a Democrat and will be launching his own political party.

Yang, 46, will be launching the party on the same day he releases his book, “Forward: Notes on the Future of Our Democracy” on October 5.

Yang has not yet announced the name of the party or their platform — but he is known for his support of universal basic income and progressive policies.

Politico reports that it is also unclear if the party will have candidates in 2022 or 2024.

“But the book’s publisher, Crown, did give some clues about the type of platform Yang may pursue. It writes that the book is an indictment of America’s ‘era of institutional failure’ and will introduce ‘us to the various ‘priests of the decline’ of America, including politicians whose incentives have become divorced from the people they supposedly serve,” the Politico report noted.

Yang dropped out of the presidential race shortly after the New Hampshire primary and endorsed Joe Biden.

Following his failed presidential bid, Yang also ran for mayor of New York — but was unsuccessful in that endeavor as well.

