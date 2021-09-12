https://www.foxnews.com/media/associated-press-9-11-nickelback-tweet

The Associated Press Planner Twitter account deleted a tweet identifying September 11 as the anniversary of a Nickelback album, admitting it was in “poor taste.”

On September 10, the account, which monitors upcoming significant events, sent out a tweet regarding September 11, 2021 as the 20th anniversary of the Canadian metal band Nickelback’s third album.

“Tomorrow: 20th anniversary of Nickelback releasing album ‘Silver Side Up’ (11 Sep),” the AP Planner tweeted.

GREG GUTFELD: ON 9/11 WE DIDN’T PROCLAIM SEPARATE CATEGORIES, WE WERE AMERICANS

September 11, 2021 more notably marked 20 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks which claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people.

Hours after posting the original tweet, the AP Planner deleted the tweet and apologized, claiming the post was made “in poor taste.”

“A tweet sent on the @AP_Planner account about Saturday, Sept. 11, being the anniversary of a Nickelback album was deleted. The tweet was in poor taste,” the tweet read.

The original tweet as well as the apology faced much mockery on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Independent’s Washington correspondent Eric Michael Garcia tweeted, “If you are going to tweet about Nickelback, knowing it’s also the anniversary of 9/11, you have to commit to it. You can’t even complain about not knowing the scheduling. Come on, man.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

