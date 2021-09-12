https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/12/biden-spends-more-time-whining-and-babbling-about-f-biden-signs-than-he-does-honoring-fallen-americans-on-9-11-anniversary-watch/
Someone seems upset.
It’s the 20-year-anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on American soil EVER, Joe, maybe don’t exploit the dead to whine about Americans putting up signs that say, F Biden. Maybe don’t make the day about YOU.
At least that’s what we think he’s talking about? To be honest, we just hear a lot of word salad but Jewish Deplorable’s ‘transcript’ helps some.
Watch:
Biden on what he’s thinking about on 9/11:
“What would the people who died be thinking? They think it makes sense to be doing this kinda thing where you ride down the street and see a sign that says ‘F so-and-so’?” pic.twitter.com/gbOPWrxajd
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 12, 2021
Poor Biden. He has a sad.
Not for the Americans he’s supposed to be honoring though.
No no.
He has a sad for himself.
‘The people who died’ would probably be wondering how the Hell we elected this guy …
I legit can’t even understand him with the stupid mask. Is he vaxed? Take it off & live like it.
— Stacey – FEMA Camp Region 4 (@ScotsFyre) September 12, 2021
Right? Why he is wearing a mask if he’s outside AND vaccinated? This is just weird.
Is there anything he doesn’t try to make about himself?
— Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) September 12, 2021
Noooope.
F Biden is a meme now. It’s over for him.
— Sarah (@BooBooNyc) September 12, 2021
We can only hope.
Asked what he’s thinking. He deflects to what the dead would be thinking – because what Joe is really thinking is about the signs that say F BIDEN. So on 9-11 ole Joe is thinking about himself !!!!
— GuidedByGeorge (@GuidedbyGeorge) September 12, 2021
It’s getting to him. He is seeing the signs and hearing the chants. #Glorious pic.twitter.com/hwtr5abpPT
— Stand Your Ground (@MaryForbes14) September 12, 2021
They’re probably be thinking where do I get my sign?
— str8thinker/ Dr. Nickster (@str8thinker) September 12, 2021
Heh.
Hey, ask a stupid question …
We’re getting under @JoeBiden’s skin. GOOD.
— *****jerZboyMediaUSA**** (@jerZboyUSA) September 12, 2021
What a demented imbecile. pic.twitter.com/CECrE7H9cg
— Gilmore Tuttle (@BulldogsTuttle) September 12, 2021
I wish he had spoke and everyone in the crowd would have just looked at their watches the entire time.
— Kelly Miller (@kellysue07) September 12, 2021
Would be fitting.
Despite being very close to the action all these years he thinks it’s largely a ceremonial role and he should be heralded like royalty.
— LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) September 12, 2021
Himself. He’s thinking about himself.
— Cheezemonger (@somebodyswatch7) September 12, 2021
I thought that my english was not good enough to understand what he was saying but I realize it has just no sense!
— Reybaz (@Reybaz3) September 12, 2021
C’mon man! Those purple donkeys eating ice cream in Venezuela riding a pancake need you to watch golfing leprechauns!
Could be a Biden transcript, eh?
***
