https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-requests-congressional-language-change-to-allow-afghan-refugees-to-collect-welfare-immediately/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

SOURCE

As tens of thousands of Afghan invaders are being processed and transferred to the United States, the White House is requesting Congress make welfare benefits available to Afghan nationals immedaitely.

U.S. troops helped evacuate more than 116,000 people from Kabul, including only 6,000 Americans.

This week, the White House asked Congress for $6.4 billion in funds to help resettle the Afghan evacuees.

Part of the funding would go towards authorizing Afghan evacuees who have been paroled into the United States and cleared background checks or screenings to receive welfare benefits and qualify for a driver’s license or ID card. To be eligible, all individuals must have been paroled in the US between July 30 and Sept. 30 of this year.

By being granted parole, these individuals will have a year-long grace period to apply for asylum or other visas. The language change requested would seemingly make it easier for Afghan refugees to settle in the US, by providing English training and placing them in jobs, and for the migrants to receive “entitlement programs.”

“Without the anomaly, paroled individuals from Afghanistan would not be eligible for resettlement assistance, entitlement programs such as Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food assistance, and other benefits,” the White House outlined in their request.

“The language also authorizes the Secretary of Homeland Security to adjust the status of these individuals to that of a lawful permanent resident upon meeting requisite criteria.”