President Donald Trump made headlines over the weekend with comments about President Joe Biden in which Trump said his easiest opponent for a boxing match would be Biden, who would go down “quickly” within “the first few seconds.” Biden responded over the weekend by mumbling, “I should be so lucky,” and mumbling about Robert E. lee, Florida, and Afghanistan.

“Well if I had to pick somebody in the world, not only a professional boxer because I’ll take a pass on the professional boxers,” Trump had said, “I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden because I think he’d go down very, very quickly. Very, very quickly,” adding, “He’d be in big, big trouble, I think Biden would go down within the first few seconds.”

When asked about Trump’s comments during a visit to the 9/11 memorial, Biden responded, “You know, what what, what do you wanna do with Biden, I wanna box him, c’mon, c’mon, I should be so lucky. You know what I mean. But the kinds of things or, you know, stuff that’s coming out of Florida, stuff that’s coming out of you know, Robert E. lee had been in Afghanistan, he woulda won.”

Biden then appeared to realize he was rambling incoherently and mumbled, “No, anyway, I’m, I’m tellin’ ya too much” and turned and walked away.

At 9/11 memorial event, Biden rants incoherently about boxing Trump, Florida, and Robert E. Lee pic.twitter.com/ukJSuKZzOy — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 12, 2021

Biden first instigated the back and forth about a physical confrontation between the two men during the 2020 presidential election when he mused about taking Trump “behind the gym” because of sexual assault allegations against Trump. Biden has denied his own sexual assault allegations.

