Washington, DC — Dictator Joe has issued his decree.

Without authority, without law behind him, our current tyrant in chief said this week you must take the government’s shot or lose your job. According to AP News, this will affect up to 100 million Americans who have resisted the medical tyranny so far.

However, journalist Eric Peters points out the authoritarianism won’t stop here. This is just the start.

“The president of the United States has decreed — no law has been passed — that every American will roll up their sleeves and be Jabbed, else lose their jobs,” Peters wrote. “It will start with companies that employ 100 people or more. It will be expanded to every employer, eventually. The next step will be Proof of Jab to enter — anywhere. This is coming, as sure as the president’s moral authority is receding.”

Several Republican governors have vowed to sue the despot. On an aside, if those governors really care about the liberty of their citizens, they need to emulate Montana which is the only state that has banned “vaccine” mandates by employers, public and private, as the GOP-led legislature passed House Bill 702 which was signed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte in May. Montana’s Attorney General Austin Knudsen, in response to king Joe, stated: “Once his administration releases its rule, Montanans can expect to see me file a lawsuit to strike it down.”

Wyoming’s Republican Gov. Mark Gordon released a statement:

“The Biden Administration’s announcement to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for private businesses is an egregious example of big government overreach.

Our Constitution was written and fought for to protect our liberties as American citizens. This administration’s latest pronouncement demonstrates its complete disregard for the rule of law and the freedoms individuals and private companies enjoy under our Constitution. In Wyoming, we believe that government must be held in check.

I have asked the Attorney General to stand prepared to take all actions to oppose this administration’s unconstitutional overreach of executive power. It has no place in America. Not now, and not ever.”

Oh, statements like that don’t go over well with rulers. In response, lord Joe said a day after issuing his decree that he’s “so disappointed that particularly some Republican governors have been so cavalier with the health of these kids, so cavalier with the health of their communities.”

Have you had enough of rule by fiat?

I wonder who Texan Ernest Ramirez thinks is the “cavalier” one. Ramirez, who has faced the tyranny of the social media platform GoFundMe, lost his 16-year-old son Ernesto Jr. just five days after receiving his first Pfizer jab. As reported by Life Site News, Ramirez said: “I mean, I love the hell out of my country, but I don’t trust my government anymore.”

For trying to raise funds to raise awareness of the dangers of the jab, he was de-platformed by GoFundMe. Fortunately, Life Site News has a fundraising page, Life Funder, which Ramirez is using. He wrote:

“I was a single parent who lost my son a few days after he received the Pfizer vaccine. I have told my son’s story in Houston, McAllen and at the Capital in Austin. I have also done a couple of news interviews, and now I am trying to raise money to tell my son’s story in Washington D.C. The money raised will be used for myself and my good friend Robert Tooney of Bikers for Christ to travel to D.C. I need to spread my story so that hopefully no one else will go through what I’m going through. It kills me to come home to an empty house. Ernesto Jr was my world and I feel I need to fight for him and others that are suffering.”

Let’s ask the families of tens of thousands of men, women and children who have been killed by the jabs, and that’s just what’s reported to the government’s system. There are certainly thousands more not reported as nurses are being told not to report injuries and deaths from the shot and are in fact mocked for questioning the shots.

Autocrat Joe parroted the narrative the medical dictatorship has been pushing for months of a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” while more and more evidence emerges it’s a pandemic of the “vaccinated.”

Let’s just look at some of the headlines for months. From May: “Covid Surges In 4 Of 5 Most Vaccinated Countries — Here’s Why The U.S. Should Worry.” From July: “Covid Cases Are Surging in the Most-Vaxxed Countries, Not in the Least-Vaxxed.” From August: “Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America.” From this month: “Israel is now the world’s Covid hotspot: Cases soar despite country’s trailblazing vaccine rollout — sparking fears other highly-vaccinated countries will be hit by another wave due to jabs’ waning immunity.”

Sensing a trend? Biden can shove his decree up his you know what.

The only way to be free is to be brave and say no. Resist the tyrant. Sure, lawsuits by governors may help, but it’s ultimately up to you.

As Peters wrote:

“We will say no.

Until this ends.

Which could be tomorrow, if enough of us simply refuse to submit. Will you? Or will you emulate the cur dog, its tail tucked between its legs? What will you tell your children when they ask why you didn’t stand up for them? Will you be able to look yourself in the mirror, if you submit to this?”

