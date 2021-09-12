https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bill-maher-black-national-anthem-is-a-stupid-idea/

September 12, 2021

The red-pilling of Bill Maher continues.

Another good clip from Friday night’s show — Timestamped to begin at 5:15



Victory Boyd sings the National Anthem — Don’t skip the ending



