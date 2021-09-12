https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bill-maher-black-national-anthem-is-a-stupid-idea/
“When people say to me sometimes, ‘boy, you go after the Left a lot these days, why?’ I’m like ‘Because you’re embarrassing me!’” – @BillMaher #RealTime pic.twitter.com/u8kjGqExmr
— Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) September 11, 2021
The red-pilling of Bill Maher continues.
Another good clip from Friday night’s show — Timestamped to begin at 5:15
Victory Boyd sings the National Anthem — Don’t skip the ending