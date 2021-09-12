https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/stray-cat-falls-80-feet-from-upper-deck-in-miami-stadium-crowd-goes-nuts-cat-saved-by-american-flag/
A stray cat at the Miami football game fell from the upper deck and these guys saved it by catching it in an American flag.
Dudes rock. pic.twitter.com/9qgXkdiLFH
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 12, 2021
Stray cat falls 80 feet from upper deck in Miami stadium, saved by men and the U.S. Flag.
Here’s another angle…
THE CAT IS SAFE pic.twitter.com/13Z9YMKmjc
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 11, 2021