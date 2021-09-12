https://justthenews.com/government/congress/blinken-starting-monday-face-tough-capitol-hill-questions-about-chaotic?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify Monday before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the first of two appearances this week on Capitol Hill in which he’s expected to face tough questions about the United States’ messy withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years.

“There’s no evidence that staying longer would have made the Afghan security forces or the Afghan government any more resilient or self-sustaining. If 20 years and hundreds of billions of dollars in support, equipment, and training did not suffice, why would another year, or five, or ten, make a difference?” Blinken is expected to say, according to his opening statement shared with The Hill newspaper.

U.S. troops and over 100,000 people hastily left Afghanistan before and Aug. 31 deadline, after the Taliban about two weeks earlier seized control of the country’s government.

Several days before the August deadline, a terrorist suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. service members evacuating Americans, Afghan allies and others outside the international airport in the capital city of Kabul.

Blinken is set to testify Tuesday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The Biden administration says it airlifted 124,000 people out of the country. However, many vulnerable Afghans have reportedly been left behind.

The hearing is set to be the first of many oversight efforts from lawmakers eager for answers from the State Department as well as the Department of Defense about the rushed withdrawal and the administration’s plans to assist allies who worked alongside the military.

In his opening remarks, Blinken largely blames the Trump administration for stalling the processing of the Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) given to former interpreters and others that assisted the military, along with their families, The Hill also reports.

