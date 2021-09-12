https://noqreport.com/2021/09/12/breaking-canada-announces-plan-to-merge-with-communist-china-social-credit-score/

Informs businesses they must submit to ChiCom regulations as UN issues medical passports for World ID. The Canadian government declared businesses must prepare to merge with Communist China’s corporate Orwellian social credit score system.

The government of Canada has issued guidance in April 2020 for businesses to prepare to adapt to China’s Corporate Social Credit System (CSCS), an offshoot of its social credit score program for individuals. The government website explains: China developed the Corporate Social Credit System (CSCS) to ensure corporate compliance and improve behaviour of companies doing business in China. It is part of the People’s Republic of China’s plan to build a single, standardized reputation system for local and foreign firms alike.

The system touches on virtually all aspects of a company’s business operations in China. It assesses the performance and demeanor of companies, by analyzing topic-specific ratings (e.g. tax, customs and environmental protection) and compliance records (e.g. on anti-monopoly cases, data transfers, pricing and licenses).

The automated system collects data, processes and rates it against the defined requirements. Based on their rating, Chinese authorities will reward businesses with “good” and sanction those with “bad” behaviour. The guidance states that Canadian businesses will be […]