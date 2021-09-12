https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/571877-breyer-says-term-limits-would-make-life-easier-for-me

Supreme Court Justice Stephen BreyerStephen BreyerSunday shows preview: Biden issues new vaccine mandates; House committee marks up .5T reconciliation bill Breyer calls high court decision on Texas abortion law ‘very, very, very wrong’ Justice Breyer issues warning on remaking Supreme Court: ‘What goes around comes around’ MORE on Sunday said the implementation of term limits for justices on the bench would “make life easier for me,” as Democratic lawmakers are increasingly pushing the 83-year-old justice to step down and allow President BidenJoe BidenFBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order Afghan pilots to be transferred to US base after fleeing to Uzbekistan: WSJ NATO head says alliance signed off on US withdrawal from Afghanistan MORE to install a liberal replacement.

During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Breyer expressed an openness to term limits, but warned that any should be set for “a very long time.”

“I think you could do that, it should be a very long term because you don’t want the judge who’s holding that term to start thinking about his next job,” Breyer said.

“But it would make life easier for me,” he added, cracking a smile.

The justice addressed the calls from a number of Democratic lawmakers for him to retire from the bench, contending that individuals are “entitled to their opinion.”

The justice has not signaled plans to step down from the court any time soon, but he has said that he does not believe he will remain on the bench until he dies.

Breyer during the interview also addressed the possibility of adding justices to the court, warning that making changes to the bench could ultimately chip away at the public’s trust in the institution.

“Well, if one party could do it, I guess another party could do it. And the more thing … it seems to me you start changing all these things around and people will lose trust in the court,” he said.

Breyer sounded a similar note in an interview with NPR published on Friday when asked about remarking the Supreme Court, contending that “what goes around comes around.”

“If the Democrats can do it, the Republicans can do it,” he added.

