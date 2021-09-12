https://justthenews.com/government/security/capital-police-discipline-six-officers-their-behavior-during-january-6-riots

The U.S. Capitol Police announced Saturday it is seeking to discipline six officers in connection with their conduct during the Jan. 6 riot.

The department said the disciplinary recommendations grew out of 38 internal investigations of officers who responded to the attacks.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not find sufficient evidence that any of the officers committed a crime,” and the accused will face administrative action, the department said.

Another case concerning an official who is accused of unsatisfactory performance and conduct unbecoming an officer remains pending, officials said.

The violations involving the six facing discipline included:

Three for conduct unbecoming

One for failure to comply with directives

One for improper remarks

One for improper dissemination of information

The department said the “six sustained cases should not diminish the heroic efforts of the United States Capitol Police officers.”

