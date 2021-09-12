https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/caught-on-video-we-need-to-be-more-scary-to-the-public-we-need-to-inflate-the-real-covid-numbers/

Senior doctors discuss inflating COVID numbers by counting recovered patients as active COVID patients. “We need to be more scary to the public. If you don’t get vaccinated, you know you’re going to die.”pic.twitter.com/KVDIbUq9ZV — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 12, 2021

Zoom meeting from a hospital in North Carolina with Dr. Mary Rudyk and Carolyn Fisher discussing inflating Covid numbers by counting recovered patients as active Covid patients.

“I think we have to be more blunt, we have to be more forceful, we have to say something coming out, you know you don’t get vaccinated, you know you’re going to die. I mean, let’s just be really blunt to these people.”

WILMINGTON – Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center has issued a statement after a video of an internal discussion on how the hospital reports its COVID patient count was leaked on social media.

The just over two-minute video sparked a heated discussion online, with many pointing to the conversation as proof hospitals were falsifying or artificially inflating case counts.

Dr. Mary Rudyk, who previously served as Chief of Medical Staff for NHRMC, responds bluntly, saying she feels the hospital’s messaging needs to be “a little bit more scary for the public.” She then proposes including patients she characterizes as “post-COVID” in the hospital’s case count – the primary source of the outrage on social media.

SOURCE