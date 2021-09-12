https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/648157/

Last month, in late August, former NFL great and Trump supporter Herschel Walker filed papers to run for US Senator from Georgia.

A week later, President Trump endorsed the former football great in his Georgia Senate race!

Herschel Walker is a conservative favorite and led the current Marxist Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock in the 2022 Georgia Senate race before he even announced his candidacy.

On Saturday night Herschel’s son Christian Walker discussed his father’s Senate race with The Gateway Pundit at the OutSpoken gay Republican event in Nashville, Tennessee.

Christian Walker is his father’s number one fan and he says his father will “kill it” and win the Georgia Senate seat because he LOVES Georgia and Raphael Warnock is a communist.

