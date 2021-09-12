https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/12/conservative-icon-clint-eastwood-on-starring-and-directing-his-new-film-cry-macho-at-age-91-i-dont-look-like-i-did-at-20-so-what/

Actor and director Clint Eastwood’s new film, “Cry Macho,” hits theaters and HBO Max on September 17. Check out the trailer if you haven’t seen it yet:

The legendary Clint Eastwood returns to the silver screen as director and star of #CryMacho, in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max September 17. Watch the new trailer now. pic.twitter.com/7xFNYiev7m — Cry Macho Film (@CryMachoFilm) August 5, 2021

And ahead of the premiere, the conservative icon sat down with the Los Angeles Times to explain why he’s still making and starring in movies at age 91.

“I don’t look like I did at 20, so what? That just means there are more interesting guys you can play,” he told the Times:

At age 91, with Clint Eastwood’s new “Cry Macho,” Eastwood is perhaps the oldest American ever to both direct and star in a major motion picture. “I don’t look like I did at 20, so what? That just means there are more interesting guys you can play.”https://t.co/lIiyZ3t33W — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 12, 2021

And he said he’s open to other projects, so please don’t refer to this as his last movie:

⚡️ “Yes, at 91, Clint Eastwood throws a punch and rides a horse in his new movie. And he’s not ready to quit.” by @latimes https://t.co/HN8exogSdC — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 12, 2021

However, “Cry Macho” will be a little different than past Eastwood flicks with this one being called “sweet-natured and earnest”:

“Cry Macho” focuses on a protagonist who’s fed up with macho posturing while dealing with age and the possibility of change and renewal. Read about the “sweet-natured and earnest” energy that makes it different than a traditional Eastwood film: https://t.co/lIiyZ3t33W pic.twitter.com/3uKXOO6cYL — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 12, 2021

We love him, too, of course, and will watch ANYTHING he makes:

I LOVE Clint Eastwood. They don’t make them like that today. I’d love to have a chat with him. I used to watch him in Lebanon in the spaghetti westerns. https://t.co/xNNmL1m5u0 — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) September 12, 2021

Hollywood just doesn’t produce people like this any longer:

I met Eastwood once. At an airport. He was flying coach. Told him I thought that PLAY MISTY FOR ME was a little weak and he said “eh, first time out.” Also, as it turns out, a big Eric Dolphy fan. — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) September 12, 2021

We’ll be watching:

I don’t care how old he gets, I’m watching every Clint Eastwood film ever. Cry Macho is officially my next weekend activity. — Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) September 12, 2021

