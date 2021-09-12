https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/12/conservative-icon-clint-eastwood-on-starring-and-directing-his-new-film-cry-macho-at-age-91-i-dont-look-like-i-did-at-20-so-what/

Actor and director Clint Eastwood’s new film, “Cry Macho,” hits theaters and HBO Max on September 17. Check out the trailer if you haven’t seen it yet:

And ahead of the premiere, the conservative icon sat down with the Los Angeles Times to explain why he’s still making and starring in movies at age 91.

“I don’t look like I did at 20, so what? That just means there are more interesting guys you can play,” he told the Times:

And he said he’s open to other projects, so please don’t refer to this as his last movie:

However, “Cry Macho” will be a little different than past Eastwood flicks with this one being called “sweet-natured and earnest”:

We love him, too, of course, and will watch ANYTHING he makes:

Hollywood just doesn’t produce people like this any longer:

We’ll be watching:

***

