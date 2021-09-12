https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/crowd-goes-wild-for-trump-at-holyfield-fight/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Massive chants of “WE LOVE TRUMP” and “SPEECH” erupt at the Holyfield vs Belfort fight as President Trump MC’s with @DonaldJTrumpJr
Watch. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/hq2IsEcPGs
— Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) September 12, 2021
Belfort embraces MAGA…
.@vitorbelfort before his victorious fight against Holyfield as President Trump MC’s live with @DonaldJTrumpJr:
“Let’s unite and let’s Make America Great Again!” pic.twitter.com/V0FSqjhREf
— Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) September 12, 2021
Holyfield lost when the referee stopped the fight…
Vitor Belfort’s pressure proved to be too much for Evander Holyfield.
(via @OmarESPN) pic.twitter.com/wlR89gCjJC
— ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 12, 2021