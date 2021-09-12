https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/dccc-has-best-ever-fundraising-august-year-election-bringing-10-million?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Democrats’ major fundraising arm on Monday reported its best funding for the month of August prior to an election year.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said it raised over $6.6 million in small-dollar donations from across its grassroots networks, ahead of the 2022 midterms in which Democrats are at risk of losing their narrow House majority.

The political party that controls the White House and House historically loses seats in the lower chamber in the election cycle after the presidential election cycle.

Democrats have in recent weeks fundraised of Texas Republicans’ new law that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy – in addition the touting Washington Democrats attempting to passing and enact a $5.6 trillion spending bill that would greatly expand the county’s safety net and stoking fear about another Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“Our grassroots support is proof positive the American people believe in protecting a woman’s right to make choices about her own body, defending our democracy from attacks by insurrectionists, and want to protect the health and economic progress Democrats delivered in the American Rescue Plan thanks to President Biden, House Democrats, and Speaker Pelosi’s leadership,” said DCCC Chairman Rep. Sean Maloney, New York.

The committee, at present, has $53.3 million cash on hand, and no debt from the 2020 cycle.

House Republican fundraising numbers are not yet available, but are expected to be strong as the party gears up to challenge House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her five-seat majority in the lower chamber.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

