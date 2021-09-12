https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/09/12/deceptive-rasmussen-reports-calls-cnn-out-over-party-sampling-in-poll-supposedly-revealing-what-most-republicans-think/

“Most Republicans want Trump as the GOP’s leader but are divided about whether he’d help them retake the White House,” explains the headline of a CNN report about a poll it recently published.

Since ‘most Republicans’ is trending on Twitter, can anyone find the party weighting in this thing? How many Republicans vs how many Democrats & Independents are in this month-long sample? Anyone?https://t.co/vIopwWeZEL https://t.co/sytXd28U2L — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 12, 2021

Rasmussen Reports finds the party affiliation sampling in the poll published by CNN to be divergent from the 2020 exit polls by more than a few percentage points.

Found it: “Among the entire sample, 35% described themselves as Democrats, 29% described themselves as Republicans, and 36% described themselves as independents or members of another party.” CNN’s 2020 election exit poll found Dems 37%, GOP 36% & Unaffiliated at 27%. 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/Bp1Q8lTtIX — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 12, 2021

Knowingly deceptive is how Rasmussen Reports describes it.

Polling 101: Using an All Adults screen when reporting on what ‘most Republicans,’ think is deceptive. @CNN knows it. Our All Adults screen is D+7, but since All Adults DON’T VOTE we use a voters based screen for political questions. It’s D+2, very close to the D+1 2020 exits … https://t.co/Fb2ui6knji pic.twitter.com/466Ci9RKeJ — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 12, 2021

The list of reasons for not trusting polls is continually growing, as is the list of reasons for not trusting CNN.

