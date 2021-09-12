https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/09/12/deceptive-rasmussen-reports-calls-cnn-out-over-party-sampling-in-poll-supposedly-revealing-what-most-republicans-think/

“Most Republicans want Trump as the GOP’s leader but are divided about whether he’d help them retake the White House,” explains the headline of a CNN report about a poll it recently published.

Rasmussen Reports finds the party affiliation sampling in the poll published by CNN to be divergent from the 2020 exit polls by more than a few percentage points.

Knowingly deceptive is how Rasmussen Reports describes it.

The list of reasons for not trusting polls is continually growing, as is the list of reasons for not trusting CNN.

