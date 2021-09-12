https://justthenews.com/government/congress/democrats-35-trillion-reconciliation-will-be-reduced-order-pass-says-democratic?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents the District of Columbia in the House, says the size of the Democrats’ proposed $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill will have to be reduced for it to pass in the Senate.

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has said he cannot vote for spending $3.5 trillion. Florida Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy has expressed disapproval for the cost of the package as well.

“They are trying to reduce the spending and my guess is that the $3.5 trillion will be reduced, that’s my guess, because of the 50-50 Senate,” Norton said during an interview. “We can’t lose anybody.”

Norton, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said President Biden’s proposed climate change policies are essential for inclusion in the final reconciliation package. The proposals include billions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure and the creation of a Civilian Climate Corps.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

