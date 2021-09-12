https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/democrats-believe-trump-supporters-and-unvaccinated-pose-bigger-threat?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A majority of Democratic voters believe that supporters of former President Trump and unvaccinated Americans pose a bigger threats to the nation than the Taliban or China.

For members of President Biden’s party, 57% believe that Trump supporters are a serious threat to the nation, and 56% believe the same about unvaccinated individuals.

Comparatively, only 44% see the Taliban and China as a serious threat, and just 37% see Russia as a serious threat. Among Democrats, 20% see illegal immigrants as a serious threat, and 24% think the same of “Defund the Police” activists.

Numbers for Republicans and Independents look much different by way of issues they believe pose threats to the nation.

For GOP voters, 66% view the Taliban as the top concern right now, 62% feel the Defund activists pose a serious threat, and 58% believe China poses a national security threat.

The same three issues are what Independents view as most important, though in a slightly different order.

While the Taliban remains the biggest threat (46%), China follows with 45% of Independent voters concerned, then Defund the activists, whom 36% of Independent voters believe are a national threat.

Whereas a majority of Democrats believe Trump supporters are the biggest threat facing the U.S., 42% of voters see them as no threat at all.

