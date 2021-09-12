https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/fans-holyfield-vs-belfort-fight-last-night-yelled-massive-chants-want-trump/

The USA Today reported:

Former U.S. President Donald Trump took the opportunity to address the main event winner of Triller Fight Club Legends II on Saturday.

Shortly after former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort made quick work of boxing legend Evander Holyfield in their main event fight, Trump, who was on secondary commentary duty for the event, spoke to the captive audience at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

Along with Trump in the commentary booth was his son, Donald Trump Jr., former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos, and welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal.

“You are some fighter,” Trump said. “I have to tell you, you have a couple of friends between Jorge and Junior, and my son, my ‘junior,’ they said you’re going to do fantastically well…I said, ‘Well, but boxing’s not his thing.’ Junior said, ‘Yes it is, you just watch.’”

The former heavyweight champ proved the former president correct in his prediction, as Belfort made quick work of Holyfield by scoring a quick first-round TKO finish.