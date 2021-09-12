https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/09/fbi-investigates-vermont-state-troopers-accused-in-fake-vaccine-card-scheme/

I have often noted that fake vaccine cards would become a thing in the wake of mandates and restrictions on unvaccinated people.

Here is another case of such fraud. I will simply point out Vermont is a deep blue state.

Three veteran Vermont state troopers are accused of being involved in a fake COVID-19 vaccination card scheme, state police said. The three men — Shawn Sommers, Raymond Witkowski and David Pfindel — have resigned following the accusations, which were first raised by a fellow trooper on Aug. 9, Vermont State Police said Tuesday. Sommers and Witkowski resigned a day later, while Pfindel stepped down Friday following additional investigation by state officials. They’re accused of having “varying roles” in the alleged scheme to make bogus vaccination cards, state police said. “The accusations in this case involved an extraordinary level of misconduct — a criminal violation of the law — and I could not be more upset and disappointed,” the agency’s director, Col. Matthew Birmingham, said in a statement.

I anticipate more of such fraud if Biden’s 6-prong plan is allowed to be implemented without challenge.



DONATE

Donations tax deductible

to the full extent allowed by law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

