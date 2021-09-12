https://noqreport.com/2021/09/12/fbi-releases-first-declassified-9-11-document-20-years-after-attacks/

An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington at sunrise on the morning of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2021. (Alex Brandon/AP Photo) The FBI over the weekend released the first previously declassified document about the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack hijackers, responding to an order handed down by President Joe Biden days earlier.

On Saturday night, a 16-page heavily redacted document ( pdf ) that was written in 2016 sheds light on the logistical support that was given to some of the Saudi Sept. 11 hijackers. Families of victims who died during the 2001 attacks have long sought the declassification of the report, as well as other documents related to the incident.

According to the document, the FBI did not find evidence that linked the Saudi government to the terror attacks, although 15 of the hijackers were Saudi nationals. Previously, a U.S. commission said it had no evidence Saudi Arabia directly funded al-Qaeda, the terrorist group that was long suspected of directing the terrorist attacks.

The families of about 2,000 people who died in the attacks as well as thousands more who were injured or suffered financial losses have filed lawsuits against Saudi Arabia […]