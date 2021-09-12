https://justthenews.com/government/congress/fencing-around-capitol-complex-will-return-weekend-rally-fo-jan-6-incarcerated?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

U.S. Capitol Police said Monday the fencing that recently surrounded the Capitol Hill complex will return for this weekend’s rally to support those incarcerated in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.

The decision to again up but the fencing – erected after the riot – was made by House Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker, according to Roll Call newspaper.

Walker said he was “reasonably concerned” about the J6 rally, set to take place Saturday at the base of Capitol Hill.

He spoke after briefing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on the possible security risks.

“They seemed very, very well prepared. Much better prepared than before Jan. 6, and I think they’re ready for whatever might happen,” Schumer told reporters.

Matt Braynard, a former Trump campaign employee and executive director of Look Ahead America, is organizing the event.

Police plan to put up the fencing a day or two before the rally and remove it in a similar time frame, Roll Call also reports.

