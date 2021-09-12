https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/fox-revive-cops-after-paramount-cancelation-wake-george-floyd-protests?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Fox News Media will bring back the TV program “Cops” this fall, the network announced Monday.

The network will premier the long-running reality TV show on its streaming network Fox Nation on Oct. 1.

Last year, “Cops” was abruptly canceled by Paramount Network following protests against police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hand’s of a white now-former police officer.

Fox Nation President Jason Klarman released a statement on the relaunch of the program saying, “Cops is one of the most iconic brands on television with an incredibly passionate fan base. We wanted to show our appreciation to all first responders by combining the launch with a free one-year subscription to give back in a small way to those who place their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.”

First responders, including police officers, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics will be offered a free one-year subscription to Fox Nation, and the network will donate $5 dollars for every new subscriber to Answer the Call, a charity that supports the New York families of killed first responders.

