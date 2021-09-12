https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gavin-newson-is-not-going-to-sleep-well-tonight/

LIVE Press Conference Happening Now

Sunday @ 1pm, Rose McGowan and I holding a press conference. Rose will detail how Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer, attempted to bribe and silence her from speaking out about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuses. — Larry Elder (@larryelder) September 12, 2021

Rose McGowan and Larry Elder have scheduled a joint press conference in Los Angeles today.

McGowan says Newsom’s wife tried to bribe her to stay quiet about Harvey Weinstein.

A message for @gavinnewsom ⁦@JenSiebelNewsom⁩ ⁦@TheDemocrats⁩ We are done with your lies. For all good, honest people of California the time is now. GET HIM OUT. #recall pic.twitter.com/h9BSnoo7yl — Rose 🌊McGowan (@rosemcgowan) September 9, 2021

“David Boies wants to know what it would take to make you happy…”@rosemcgowan tells me that Gavin Newsom’s wife Jennifer called her on behalf of Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer six months before the Weinstein scandal broke to make the story go away. pic.twitter.com/IG99Pb6tvl — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 9, 2021

New: Tomorrow @larryelder is holding a press conference in Los Angeles with @rosemcgowan. Per the campaign, McGowan will “discuss her allegations that Jennifer Siebel Newsom…tried to bribe her in order to suppress the bombshell Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal.” pic.twitter.com/HCorl3cPWm — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) September 12, 2021





