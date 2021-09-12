https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gavin-newson-is-not-going-to-sleep-well-tonight/

Posted by Kane on September 12, 2021 4:08 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

LIVE Press Conference Happening Now

It’s a Facebook video — If you can’t see it, turn off your Ad blockers and privacy blockers

Remember, if you can’t see a video on CFP, it is always your device.  Always.

Rose McGowan and Larry Elder have scheduled a joint press conference in Los Angeles today.

McGowan says Newsom’s wife tried to bribe her to stay quiet about Harvey Weinstein.



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...