https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/george-bush-is-garbage/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
After 9/11, Ashli Babbitt asked her mom to sign a waiver so she could enroll in the military at age 17. After graduation in 2003, she went into the Air Force. She had 8 tours overseas including Afghanistan.
Today her former commander in chief compared her to a 9/11 terrorist.
— Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 11, 2021
Julie Kelly doesn’t mince words.
After 9/11, Ashli Babbitt asked her mom to sign a waiver so she could enroll in the military at age 17. After graduation in 2003, she went into the Air Force. She had 8 tours overseas including Afghanistan.
Today her former commander in chief compared her to a 9/11 terrorist.
There are many veterans of Bush’s war on terror who were at the Capitol on 1/6.
Some are incarcerated at the DC jail including Jeffrey McKellop, Jessica Watkins, Robert Morss, Dominic Pezzola. Bush told America today they are terrorist. He is a disgrace.
George W. Bush, on 9/11, warns of “violence that gathers within.”
Says domestic extremists and those abroad share a “disregard for human life” and a “determination to defile national symbols.”
“They are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our… duty to confront them.” pic.twitter.com/linoBvvY7j
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 11, 2021
There are many veterans of Bush’s war on terror who were at the Capitol on 1/6. Some are incarcerated at the DC jail including Jeffrey McKellop, Jessica Watkins, Robert Morss, Dominic Pezzola.
Bush told America today they are terrorist. He is a disgrace.
— Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 11, 2021