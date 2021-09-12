https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/george-bush-is-garbage/

After 9/11, Ashli Babbitt asked her mom to sign a waiver so she could enroll in the military at age 17. After graduation in 2003, she went into the Air Force. She had 8 tours overseas including Afghanistan. Today her former commander in chief compared her to a 9/11 terrorist. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 11, 2021

Julie Kelly doesn’t mince words.

After 9/11, Ashli Babbitt asked her mom to sign a waiver so she could enroll in the military at age 17. After graduation in 2003, she went into the Air Force. She had 8 tours overseas including Afghanistan.

Today her former commander in chief compared her to a 9/11 terrorist.

There are many veterans of Bush’s war on terror who were at the Capitol on 1/6.

Some are incarcerated at the DC jail including Jeffrey McKellop, Jessica Watkins, Robert Morss, Dominic Pezzola. Bush told America today they are terrorist. He is a disgrace.

George W. Bush, on 9/11, warns of “violence that gathers within.” Says domestic extremists and those abroad share a “disregard for human life” and a “determination to defile national symbols.” “They are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our… duty to confront them.” pic.twitter.com/linoBvvY7j — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 11, 2021