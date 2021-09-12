https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/george-bush-is-garbage/

Posted by Kane on September 12, 2021 5:54 pm

Julie Kelly doesn’t mince words.

After 9/11, Ashli Babbitt asked her mom to sign a waiver so she could enroll in the military at age 17. After graduation in 2003, she went into the Air Force. She had 8 tours overseas including Afghanistan.

Today her former commander in chief compared her to a 9/11 terrorist.

There are many veterans of Bush’s war on terror who were at the Capitol on 1/6.

Some are incarcerated at the DC jail including Jeffrey McKellop, Jessica Watkins, Robert Morss, Dominic Pezzola. Bush told America today they are terrorist. He is a disgrace.

