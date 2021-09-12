https://trendingpolitics.com/seal-who-killed-bin-laden-raises-eyebrows-when-he-reveals-what-americas-biggest-threat-is-now/?utm_source=jdr

The former U.S. Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden says he’s not worried as much about new terrorist attacks on the country as he is internal division.





Robert O’Neill made his observations in an interview with Fox News on Friday, the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people and injured thousands more.

“My biggest concern is the division in this country,” O’Neill told the network.





“Most people are good to each other. But the anger and the division gets the ratings, and that’s what people hear,” he added.

“A lot of people know if they keep people divided they can stay in power and it’s wrong,” he continued.





“We can disagree with each other but we’re on the same team when it all comes down to it,” O’Neill added.

The retired SEAL was on a team that went into a compound in Pakistan in 2011 after the U.S. obtained intelligence learning bin Laden’s location.

“When I turned the corner, I saw Osama bin Laden standing there,” said O’Neill, going on to say he thought the al Qaeda founder who planned the 9/11 attacks may have been preparing to detonate a bomb.

“He’s a threat, he’s going to blow up, I need to treat him like a suicide bomber and that’s why I had to shoot him in the face,” O’Neill said.

As for the country’s cohesiveness, O’Neill said that Americans need to find a way to become more unified.

“When all is said and done, we’re all Americans and we should be on the same team,” he said.

“People do need to realize that, you know, as opposed to yelling at each other on social media – there’s an enemy out there that wants to kill all of us,” he said.

“And it doesn’t matter, really doesn’t matter, what you look like – it’s your ideology,” he added. “You don’t believe what they think you should believe and they’re going to kill you.”

