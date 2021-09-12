https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/12/insert-joke-here-journos-are-reportedly-stuck-at-gitmo/

Due to a mechanical problem on the inbound flight, a number of journos at Guantánamo Bay in Cuba covering the 9/11 anniversary are now stuck at the base:

Update: Media may be packed out but this may not be departure day from Guantánamo Bay. The inbound charter from Andrews airbase with replacement war court staff (lawyers, translators other personnel) on board for the 9/11 hearings turned back due to mechanical problems. — Carol Rosenberg (@carolrosenberg) September 12, 2021

“Insert joke here”:

The plane that was supposed to take a dozen reporters home from Guantanamo had to return to Andrews because of mechanical problems. Stranded on Gitmo. Insert joke here. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) September 12, 2021

All the journalists that wanted to leave Guantanamo have already left. They were warned for weeks. While some have chosen to stay behind there are no reporters stranded in Gitmo. https://t.co/Wc4rBJa0up — PolitiFact Bias (@PolitiFactBias) September 12, 2021

And it looks like the Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy is one of the journo affected:

Navy flag, American flag, and McDonald’s flag still at half-staff on 9/12 here at Gitmo. pic.twitter.com/Su3gb3tfTc — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 12, 2021

Now, we like his reporting. . .

At present, there are still 39 prisoners at the Naval base:

There are currently 39 prisoners at Guantanamo (including the 9/11 defendants), which has slowly been whittled down over time. The majority of those have been held for more than a decade without any charges being filed against them. https://t.co/nxFXCv3Hdi — Jennifer 8. Lee (@jenny8lee) September 12, 2021

