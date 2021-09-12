https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/ari-j-kaufman/2021/09/12/justice-breyer-does-not-intend-to-die-on-the-supreme-court-n1478047

In an exclusive sit-down interview on Fox News Sunday, Justice Stephen Breyer expressed reluctance to add justices to the Supreme Court, as many progressives favor for ideological reasons.

Because former President Donald Trump nominated three justices during his lone presidential term, many radical representatives in fringe Democrat districts want the 83-year-old justice gone. They already forced President Joe Biden to appoint a commission in April to weigh possible changes to the Supreme Court.

Host Chris Wallace played a clip of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) telling CNN that Breyer should depart sooner, then asked the justice about politicians like her placing pressure on him to retire.

“I don’t intend to die on the court,” Breyer said. “I don’t think I’ll be there forever, but I’ve said a few of the considerations previously.”

Breyer appears smarter than the lunatic left — already complaining about the speed of Biden’s bureaucratic commission — when warning against court-packing, since the move will be overturned by Republicans when the GOP regains power.

“If one party can do it, then I guess another party could do it,” Breyer explained. “On the surface it seems to me, you start changing all these things around, and people will lose trust in the court.”

Breyer, who recently wrote one of the most ridiculous dissents of his career, maintains he will leave on his own terms.

Wallace also asked: “What about term limits? Would it lower the political heat if, say, a justice served for 18 years instead of a life term?”

“Well, I think you could do that,” replied Breyer, who at times was cagey and evasive while promoting his new book. “It should be a very long term because you don’t want the judge who’s holding that term to start thinking about his next job. But it would make life easier for me.”

The Californian’s career on the Supreme Court began in 1994 after confirmation via an 87-9 vote. When asked if he would get that many votes in today’s climate, he quipped, “The answer is, of course, no.”

Asked about his legacy and what people might think about his decades of service, Breyer paused and replied in part:

“I’m there for everybody. I’m not just there for the Democrats. I’m not just there for the Republicans. And I’m not just there because a president was a Democrat who appointed me. And part of it is to remember that you’re there for everyone. They won’t like what you say half the time or more, but you’re still there for them. And that’s the privilege of the job in a way. You have to give your all. And you have to work as hard as you can.”

