https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/09/kamala-harris-faces-afghanistan-flag-waving-protesters-during-newsom-rally/

Just how popular is Kamala Harris in her home state of California.

Not very, judging by the response to her appearance at a rally for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is facing a recall election next week.

…Harris was on mostly friendly ground in her native California on Wednesday as she campaigned for embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces a recall election next week. But that didn’t mean Harris fully escaped any criticism of her time in office. About 100 yards from the Newsom rally stage in San Leandro, a city of about 90,000 residents located south of Oakland, some protesters chanted and waved the flag of Afghanistan during Harris’ appearance, Fox 40 of Sacramento reported. Social media posts by Sacramento-based reporter Ashley Zavala, a contributor to FOX 40 and other stations, showed some of the demonstrators. “Free, free Afghanistan!” the group chants in one video.

A small protest has formed outside of the Newsom rally in San Leandro, VP Kamala Harris set to speak in minutes. One appears to be holding the flag of Afghanistan.

A small protest has formed outside of the Newsom rally in San Leandro, VP Kamala Harris set to speak in minutes. One appears to be holding the flag of Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/ZXdbmeBhGl — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) September 8, 2021



DONATE

Donations tax deductible

to the full extent allowed by law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

