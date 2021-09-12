https://www.independentsentinel.com/la-sheriff-will-investigate-hate-crime-against-larry-elder/





Larry Elder is running for governor in the Gavin Newsom recall election and was recently the victim of a hate crime, now being investigated.

The popular radio host and the all-American candidate is in the lead should Newsom be recalled. Unfortunately, people are having trouble voting in some areas and the ACLU and the media attack Mr. Elder non-stop.

Every Democrat beloved by the hard-left showed up to campaign for Newsom — Biden, Harris, Obama, Pelosi, red diaper babe Sanders, and others, and if they could have brought JFK or FDR back from the dead, they would have.

Mr. Elder believes the media doesn’t want a black man to win because it would loosen their hold on black people.

The LA Times, which is on a full-time witch hunt against Larry Elder posted a tweet misportraying his reception with Soledad Uruso, an Elder supporter. The photo appears to show him slapping her. You can listen to a clip of the real story on this link.

The LA Times tweets:

Yesterday @larryelder was my guest. We were attacked by a group yelling racial slurs, a white woman in a gorilla mask threw eggs. Yet @latimes finds a deceiving pic of us about to hug to confuse the story- a HATE CRIME was committed against a black man running for Governor of CA, Ms. Uruso tweeted after the photo posted.

This is what really took place:

A photo misrepresented the attack on Larry Elder in Venice Beach @larryelder @SoledadUrsua pic.twitter.com/LPOyenEH1z — California Insider (@CA_Insider) September 12, 2021

The white woman in the gorilla mask appears to have called him the ‘n’ word, among others who did the same. Some walked behind him with pit bulls to intimidate Mr. Elder and his supporters. Eggs and bike parts were thrown at them.

Ms. Uruso said she recognized the ‘protesters’ as Democrat Socialists of America from outside Venice Beach. They were not homeless people as the media portrayed them.

LA SHERIFF PLANS TO INVESTIGATE

Sheriff Villanueva said it’s not considered a ‘hate crime’ because of ‘woke’ privilege. Villanueva said he plans to investigate the attack as a hate crime because the woman wore a gorilla mask, the Washington Examiner reported.

No one has been arrested and probably won’t be. The DA is a Soros-funded pro-criminal activist.

QUESTION: How is this not a hate crime? ANSWER: Because “woke privilege” means a white woman can wear a gorilla mask and attack a black man without fear of being called a racist. Where is the outrage from our politicians?#Hypocrisy #WokePrivilege @LarryElder @GavinNewsom pic.twitter.com/h6vnXQ2Uzd — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) September 9, 2021

NEWSOM COWERS

Newsom has remained silent on the attack and has yet to respond to Fox News’ question on whether he would condemn the attack.

Mr. Elder did not pull the race card.

“I’m not somebody who pulls out the race card the way Barack Obama does, the way Al Sharpton does, the way CNN does, the way Black Lives Matter does,” Elder told Fox News on Thursday. “Maybe it was just an idiot. Maybe it was just a fool. Maybe it was just someone who doesn’t like Larry Elder.”

“All I know is: if I were a liberal and somebody wearing a gorilla mask who was a White woman threw an egg at me, the left would be screaming about systemic racism,” he continued.

